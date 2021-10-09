German construction sector grew in July

Turnover in the German construction sector rose by 4.9 per cent on the year in July, with employment in the key sector rising by 1.4 per cent, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported on Friday.

Strong demand and sharply rising prices for housing are helping to drive growth in the sector. Prices for construction materials are also rising, boosting the overall increase.

Over the first seven months of the year, turnover in the sector fell back by 1.0 per cent compared with the same period last year, while employment rose by 1.7 per cent.

The figures take in the construction of buildings and of roads, rail, cables and pipes.