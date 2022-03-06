German Cooperation-sponsored Training Workshop for 20 Fashion SMEs ends with an exhibition show

With support from German Cooperation, 20 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the Ghanaian textile and fashion sector participated in a 2-week workshop from 21 February to 4 March.

The workshop marked the end of the first phase of a larger programme, called “Ghana-German SME Exchange and Training Programme”, implemented and managed by COGNOS International.

The programme is supported by Invest for Jobs, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, among others.

On the last day of the 2-week workshop, the 20 fashion and textile companies showcased their various products in a “marketplace” exhibition. This event concluded the third round of the programme’s SME workshops in Ghana: The previous workshops targeted SMEs from the agribusiness and cosmetics sectors (first round) and companies in wood processing and furniture production (second round).

The workshops provided capacity building training on various topics, such as leadership, international business, design thinking, sales, marketing and financial planning.

The objective of the “Ghana-German SME Exchange and Training Programme” is to strengthen the capacities of 60 SMEs through training and exchanges with German businesses. Thereby, the programme improves the Ghanaian companies’ readiness to compete in regional and international markets.

The next phase of the programme is a 2-week business trip to Germany with all the companies that participated in the three workshop rounds in Ghana.

In Germany, they can create strong partnerships with German counterparts and meet potential business partners in the process, creating win-win situations for both sides. They will also attend further management training, allowing them to deepen the skills they have developed in the previous workshops in Ghana. There will be a final follow-up phase in Ghana.

In Ghana, most employment opportunities are largely hinged on the private sector. SMEs fall largely within the private sector and are the backbone of the Ghanaian economy.

They represent about 85% of businesses and contribute about 70% of Ghana’s gross domestic product (ITC, 2018). It is therefore imperative that they are supported to grow and to expand their frontiers by joining the international markets.

“The fashion and textile industry in Ghana is known to be one of the most strategic sectors in terms of export potential and job creation. It is on the back of this that Invest for Jobs is supporting this programme. Invest for Jobs has the objective of developing the employment-generation ability of Ghanaian businesses through demand-driven programmes”, said Mr John Duti, Team Leader of Invest for Jobs at GIZ-Ghana.

He added that by the end of this training and exchange programme, it is expected that at least 300 new decent jobs would be created.

Head of Operations of COGNOS International gGmbH, Mr. Timo Tekhaus said, “It was an inspiring experience to work with so many talented and motivated young entrepreneurs from the fashion and textile sector in Ghana. We are extremely happy with the results of this two weeks workshop in Accra and look forward to the programme in Germany by end of May. It will be exciting to see the young Ghanaian entrepreneurs connecting and exchanging with representatives of the German fashion industry in Hamburg and Berlin”.

In an interview with the CEO of iMade, Nana Adjoa, a beneficiary said, “the training has greatly improved our capacity to enhance our business model to embrace diverse cultures and creatively expand sustainably.”

Nathaniel Adajagsa, CEO of Kente Master also added that the 2-week workshop was a truly insight-packed experience, and I left with so much valuable information and direction for my business.

Immensely grateful to COGNOS, our trainers, and GIZ. As well as my fellow SMEs for the useful connections made. Excited for the next stages!

Kenneth Boa-Amponsem, CEO of HOMELAND, “Being at the GHANA SME training Program was such an eye-opener. Sharing with other brands, coaches and speakers were fulfilling and I’m super thrilled I got to be a part of this.

Excited to see our various elevations in the future and to see each other excel. Let’s stay inspiring & creating consciously

Thank you COGNOS & GIZ”.

About Cognos International gGmbH

COGNOS International gGmbH is a non-profit organisation, which was established in 2020 with the objective to implement educational projects as part of its social, not-for-profit mission in Africa and Asia. For more information about Cognos International, please visit www.cognosinternational.com.

About Invest for Jobs

Under the Invest for Jobs brand, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has put together a package of measures to support German, European and African companies in investment activities that have a high impact on employment in Africa.

The Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation – the official title – offers comprehensive advice, contacts and financial support to overcome investment barriers. Further information is available at www.invest-for-jobs.com

About GIZ

GIZ has over 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment, energy and the environment, and peace and security. We work with businesses, civil society actors, and research institutions, fostering successful interaction between development policy and other policy fields and areas of activity.

For more information, please visit www.giz.de/ghana.