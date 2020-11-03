A German court is set to rule on Tuesday on whether the construction of a planned road and rail tunnel linking Germany to Denmark under the Baltic Sea can go ahead.

Environmental organizations and ferry operators have lodged a series of actions aimed at blocking the tunnel’s construction which the court heard over the past two months.

The complainants cast doubt on the predictions for the amount of traffic that would use the tunnel and alleged that the effects of its construction and operation on wildlife, particularly porpoises, had not been properly assessed.

A ruling from the federal court will decide whether the tunnel construction can go ahead under German law or whether the plans need to be amended.

The Fehmarn Belt tunnel, stretching 18 kilometres, is designed to link Puttgarden on Fehmarn on the German side to Rodby on Lolland on the Danish side.

The Danish company working on the project has estimated the costs at 7.1 billion euros (8.3 billion dollars) on the basis of 2016 prices. Permission was granted on the Danish side in 2015.