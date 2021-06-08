Anyone in Germany wanting to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus can now ask for an appointment.

With the end of the prioritization of vaccines – which had until Monday, June 7, limited the jab to those aged 60 and up and certain priority groups – anyone aged 12 and up can, in theory, receive a jab. However, there won’t be enough doses for everyone just yet.

Top German doctors and Health Minister Jens Spahn have urged people to be patient as the prioritization ends.

At the same time, more than 6,000 company doctors are starting their own vaccination programmes.

The Head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, said that the lifting of vaccination prioritization would lead to disillusionment among many people.

“Disappointment and frustration are pre-programmed into the process, as not enough vaccine is immediately available,” he told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

General practitioners also dampened expectations, with Ulrich Weigeldt, chairperson of the German GP Association, telling Funke Mediengruppe newspapers that “the vaccine is still too scarce, compared to the high demand, and will continue to be delivered too unreliably.”