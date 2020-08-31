German Cup matches could be played in front of fans, the governing DFB decided after altering regulations which also apply to the third division and women’s Bundesliga following a meeting on Monday.

The final decision on entry and the number of fans allowed into stadiums would depend on the regional coronavirus situation and must be agreed between clubs and local authorities.

First round cup matches, played mid-September, could therefore have limited numbers of fans present even if other games are still played behind closed doors.

Away fans will not be permitted to attend games until the end of the year.