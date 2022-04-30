German Development Cooperation Tours Police Professional Standards Bureau

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has showcased its information material, complaints management software, and equipment to a delegation from the German Development Cooperation during a tour of the facility.

PPSB is mandated to ensure that the Ghana Police Service always maintains its professional standards, and officers exercise power responsibly.

This includes investigations into citizens’ complaints against police officers who misconduct themselves.

The Unit recommends appropriate sanctions to the Inspector General of Police on officers who show infractions or unprofessional behaviour.

Thus, in its quest to further strengthen the PPSB, the Ghana Police Service partnered with the “Programme to Build and Strengthen the Police Structures in Selected Partner Countries in Africa (Police Programme)” funded by the the German Federal Foreign Office and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Donkor, Director General of the PPSB, during a tour through the new PPSB head office at Nima, with the delegation that included Mr Moritz Fischer, a representative of the German Embassy and Ms Regina Bauerochse, GIZ Ghana Country Director, presented a flow chart explaining the process and opportunities for citizens to file complaints.

As a supplement, the Police Programme developed an adhesive poster with the same flow chart , which was currently disseminated to all police stations in the country for display.

Furthermore, the PPSB screened a video, scripted and produced with German support, that explained cases of misconduct (e.g. extortion, unnecessary delay, unlawful arrest) and the role of PPSB in combatting these forms of deviances.

The Unit also showcased a software developed for its digital complaints management, which had been developed with support of another development partner.

For effective use of the software, the Police Programme procured IT-equipment, including 25 computers to enable all regional offices (Ho, Kumasi, Takoradi) undertake transparent record management.

To date, all active complaints have been digitalised.

The programme also fine-tuned the software and supported the training of all PPSB officers to use it properly.

“I am positively surprised how openly the police talks about police accountability and your pro-active efforts to inform citizens about the options they have to help you fight any police misconduct. Building trust between citizens and law enforcement is key for a safer community,” Mr Fischer said.

In the recently inaugurated office next to the Nima Police Station, a call centre is being established where citizens can call in to file their complaints (phone: 0275000156).

In addition, PPSB created a welcoming reception area and furnished a meeting room with a conference table and window blinds with support of the Police Programme to create a safe and welcoming environment for complainants who reported at the office, often after having had an unprofessional experience with a police officer.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Unit in a symbolic handing-over, DCOP Lydia Donkor, thanked the German Government and GIZ saying, “Your continued support helped us to improve and digitalise our complaint management in all four PPSB offices, create more awareness amongst citizens and police officers about our role and create a professional and welcoming environment at the office.”