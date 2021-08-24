German economic figures reveal second highest deficit since 1990

While the German economy grew slightly more in the second quarter of 2021 than initially calculated, it was also revealed on Tuesday that Germany’s deficit following the coronavirus pandemic now stands at its second highest level since reunification.

German state spending during the coronavirus pandemic dragged the national budget deeper into the red during the first half of 2021, the Federal Statistical Office announced on Tuesday.

Over that period, the federal government, states, municipalities and social security funds spent a total of 80.9 billion euros (94.9 billion dollars) more than they took in, creating a 4.7-per-cent deficit in relation to total economic output.

The deficit in the first half of 2020 – the first since 2011 – already amounted to 47.8 billion euros, a relatively small amount for most countries, but already considered huge in Germany, where balancing the books is an article of economic faith.

After the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state was forced to prop up the economy with billions of euros in economic aid, pushing the economy further into debt.

Despite the deficit figures, the German economy grew slightly more in the second quarter of 2021 than initially calculated.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 per cent compared to the previous quarter, more than the office’s first estimate, which put growth at 1.5 per cent.

Consumer appetite for spending after the end of lockdown coupled with government consumer spending were the main factors bolstering the economy.