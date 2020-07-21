Germany’s influential economic think tanks hailed an unprecedented recovery deal reached by leaders of the 27 European Union (EU) member states on Tuesday morning following intense marathon negotiations.

The EU sent an “important signal of solidarity, its ability to act, and far-reaching change,” said Clemens Fuest, president of the Munich-based ifo Institute for Economic Research.

The agreement showed major differences from the European debt crisis in 2010 when emergency loans were linked to far-reaching conditions. Now, the economic recovery of those countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic was being supported with “transfers flowing virtually unconditionally,” Fuest said.

According to the agreement, the debt-financed EU recovery fund comprises 390 billion euros (446 billion U.S. dollars) in non-repayable grants and 360 billion euros in loans to member states. Seventy percent of the recovery fund should be used in 2021-2022. Another 30 percent can be used in 2023. The repayment of the pan-European debt under this fund should be completed by Dec. 31, 2058.

The long-term EU budget for 2021-2027, or the so-called multiannual financial framework (MMF), was set at 1.0743 trillion euros.

Gabriel Felbermayr, president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) also supported the compromise reached at the EU summit. “With the successful conclusion of the summit, the EU is sending a signal of its ability to act. This is psychologically important in the crisis,” said Felbermayr.

It was positive that payments were “much more strongly” linked to the severity of the actual recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and no longer depended on the level of economic performance before the crisis, added Felbermayr.

The results of the EU summit were a “greater success than it first seems,” said Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin).

Instead of just providing transfers and loans “to plug the economic holes torn by the coronavirus pandemic,” an instrument had been created to jointly tackle European tasks, Fratzscher added.

The recovery fund was the “starting point for a transformation in the areas of climate protection and digitalization,” said Fratzscher, adding that the fund could “reposition the European economy for the future and make it better equipped for future crises.” (1 euro = 1.14 U.S. dollars) Enditem

