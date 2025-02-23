German Election Poised to Spark European Stock Market Surge, Experts Say

Germany’s upcoming federal election could act as a catalyst for a major rally in the nation’s equity markets, with analysts predicting ripple effects across Europe as investors bet on pro-growth reforms and shifting monetary policies.

The bullish outlook, spearheaded by deVere Group CEO Nigel Green, hinges on the potential formation of a coalition government led by conservative front-runner Friedrich Merz, whose alliance with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Greens could unlock fiscal flexibility and reinvigorate economic momentum.

“A Merz-led coalition may push for structural reforms and a relaxation of Germany’s strict debt brake, which has constrained public spending,” said Green, whose firm manages $12 billion in assets. “This could ignite a sustained bull run, particularly for small and mid-cap firms sensitive to domestic policy shifts.”

The DAX Index, already flirting with record highs, reflects growing optimism. Sectors like defense, infrastructure, and real estate are poised to benefit from increased government investment, while mid-sized companies—often overlooked in favor of multinational giants—could see outsized gains. Green argues that Germany is emerging as the “epicenter of Europe’s next market boom,” with the election outcome potentially unlocking investment activity not seen in years.

The optimism extends beyond Germany. European equities have outpaced U.S. markets since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, with the Stoxx Europe 600 rising 5.6% compared to the S&P 500’s 2.5% gain. Green attributes this shift to easing geopolitical risks, including Trump’s decision to avoid new EU tariffs and faint signals of Ukraine peace talks, coupled with the European Central Bank’s (ECB) aggressive rate cuts.

“The ECB is pulling ahead of the Fed in easing monetary policy, lowering borrowing costs to stimulate growth,” Green noted. “This divergence makes European assets increasingly attractive, especially as valuations remain discounted compared to U.S. peers.”

While European stocks have long traded at a steep discount to U.S. equities, Green emphasizes that the gap is narrowing as investors recognize improving fundamentals. High-quality European firms, he argues, are still undervalued despite recent gains, prompting a wave of capital inflows. This trend is further fueled by a global portfolio rotation away from pricey U.S. tech stocks, now facing regulatory scrutiny and higher interest rates, toward sectors and regions offering clearer growth runways.

Skeptics caution that Europe’s rally may fizzle once the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates, reviving appetite for U.S. assets. However, Green counters that structural shifts—such as diminishing political gridlock and economic stagnation—could sustain Europe’s edge. “For the first time in a decade, Europe’s headwinds are receding,” he said. “A decisive German election could solidify this momentum, reshaping the continent’s investment landscape.”

As polls suggest a tight race, markets will watch for signals of post-election stability. A coalition committed to reform may not only turbocharge German equities but also bolster broader European markets, offering investors a compelling alternative to the tech-heavy U.S. rally. For now, the stage is set for a potential turning point—one where policy, valuation, and timing converge to redefine Europe’s role in global portfolios.