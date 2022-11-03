German Embassy signs contract agreement with OLAM

The German Embassy in Accra has signed a contract agreement with Our Lady of Mercy Community Services (OLAM), a National NGO operating in the Upper East Region, following a successfully completion of a similar support in the past in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal and Kassena-Nankana West Districts and its environs.

In the past the NGO had empowered young girls with skills training in the areas of dressmaking, weaving smocks and cloth , beads making among others in the project area as well as provided them with equipment.

Speaking to the Media in an interview in Navrongo about the support on Thursday , the Executive Director of OLAM, Mr Emmanuel Atiiga disclosed that his outfit had been providing skills training to the youth especially young girls and women with start-up support over the years and that almost 1000 beneficiaries had passed through the institution and many were working and employing others

He noted that the current project which is intended to empower over 50 marginalized young girls and women with startup kits ranging from sewing machines, weaving machines and other logistical support would also support the beneficiaries to establish their own small businesses after the project completion in December 2022.

He said he was happy that the project would offer skills training of the beneficiaries in their various vocations, basic financial and business management training and entrepreneurship development to equip them to manage their businesses well.

Mr Atiiga explained that the mission of the organization was to empower the underprivileged communities and individuals especially women, children, persons with disabilities and the youth.

“We do this through Literacy and non-formal education, employable skills training, ICT, Human rights campaigns and advocacy, workshops and seminars, entrepreneurship development, health issues and environmental concerns”, he stressed.

The organization, the Executive Director said, had expanded its activities to include radio programming in partnership with the Nabiina Community Radio on women and child rights advocacy and education, adolescent reproductive health rights education and natural resource management.

“We take this opportunity to thank the German Ambassador and Staff of the Embassy for this kind support and wish to ensure the judicial use of the funds to the benefit of the project and beneficiaries as we did with the previous support”, he stressed.