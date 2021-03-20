dpa/GNA – A German infectiologist has advised pre-menopausal women with a low risk of Covid-19 complications to carefully consider whether to have a vaccination with the AstraZeneca jab, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) deemed it “safe and effective.”

Blood clot reports from several countries prompted governments around the world to halt inoculations with the AstraZeneca jab.

The 13 known cases so far in Germany concern almost exclusively women.

Infectiologist Bernd Salzberger, a professor at the University of Regensburg Hospital, told dpa that it was still unclear whether certain medications or genetic predispositions could play a role, and said clarification could take weeks.

For an 80-year-old man at high risk of severe Covid-19, on the other hand, the risk-benefit ratio, in light of current third wave of infections sweeping across Germany, is far different.

Salzberger welcomed the EMA’s decision to include a warning and said it had clearly looked at the cases closely and seriously.

“These are unusual, rare events,” he emphasized. “The process as a whole shows that the drug safety network is working.”