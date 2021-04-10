(dpa-AFX) – Germany’s exports continued to grow in February and imports rebounded more than expected, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

Exports increased 0.9 per cent on month, but slower than the 1.6 per cent rise in January. This was also slightly weaker than the economists’ forecast of 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, imports rebounded 3.6 per cent after falling 3.5 per cent in January. Economists had forecast a moderate growth of 2.4 per cent for February.

The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted about 19.2 billion euros from 21.3 billion euros a month ago. The expected level was 20 billion euros.

Year-on-year, exports slid 1.2 per cent, following a 7.9 per cent decrease in January.

Imports were up 0.9 per cent versus a 9.2 per cent fall a month ago.

The trade surplus totaled unadjusted 18.1 billion euros compared to 20.3 billion euros in the same period last year.

The current account surplus declined to 18.8 billion euros from 21.6 billion euros last year.