The German Ministry of Finance on Thursday cut its tax revenue forecast for 2021 by 19.6 billion euros (23.25 billion U.S. dollars) — below the prior estimate in May.

For next year, the ministry now expects tax revenues to increase by 7.7 percent compared to this year to 772.9 billion euros. However, the pre-crisis level would not be reached again until 2022.

For the current year, tax revenues are expected to decrease by 10.2 percent.

“It must be taken into account that this year the temporary reduction in value-added tax (VAT) alone will lead to a reduction in revenues of around 20 billion euros and the child bonus will lead to a reduction in revenues of around four billion euros,” the ministry said in statement.

The government has passed a wide range of measures to support citizens and companies during the COVID-19 crisis. The previous tax forecast did not include the effects of the VAT reduction from 19 percent to 16 percent as well as the child bonus, the ministry noted.

“The German government is doing everything to ensure that the country comes through the crisis well and with momentum,” said Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz in the statement.

“The revenue shortfall is within the expected range,” he said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic is not yet over but, economically speaking, the worst could be behind us for the time being.”

Germany had still recorded a public surplus of 46.5 billion euros in the first half of the previous year but the COVID-19 pandemic “significantly affected the budgets of the central government, the state governments, the local governments and the social security funds,” the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said.

In the first half of this year, Germany’s government deficit totaled to 51.6 billion euros, Destatis said in late August. (1 euro = 1.19 U.S. dollar)