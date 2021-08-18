German hospitality industry far from pre-crisis level despite jump

Germany’s hospitality industry benefited in June from the gradual easing of pandemic restrictions with a jump in turnover.

However, it is still a long way from returning to pre-crisis levels, according to data published by the Federal Statistical Office on Wednesday.

Innkeepers and hoteliers recorded significantly more turnover in June than in May of the current year, both in price-adjusted terms, with an increase of 61.7 per cent, and nominally, showing a rise of 63.9 per cent.

However, price-adjusted revenues were still 40.7 per cent below the pre-crisis level of February 2020 and 0.8 per cent below the level of June 2020.

In the first half of the year, the industry as a whole performed poorly. From January to June 2021 inclusive, revenues were 38.0 per cent below the level of the first six months of 2020 in real terms, and in nominal terms revenues were 35.6 per cent down.

This was mainly due to the fact that at the beginning of 2020 – before the start of the coronavirus pandemic – hotels and restaurants were still open without restrictions for almost three months.