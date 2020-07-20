Turnover of the German hotel and restaurant industry started to recover in May and grew by around 45 percent compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

The “relaxation of coronavirus protection measures” in Germany had an impact on the country’s hotel and restaurant sector, Destatis noted.

Compared with last year, however, turnover of German hotels and restaurants was still 64 percent down, according to the provisional data by Destatis. Hotels and other accommodation establishments were particularly hit as turnover was even 80 percent lower than in May last year.

“Due to minimum distance requirements and the strict COVID-19 protection measures, there are still massive sales losses,” Ingrid Hartges, managing director the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA), told Xinhua on Monday.

After three consecutive months of falling sales, the missing turnover was “threatening the existence of tens of thousands of businesses and jobs,” warned Hartges.

City and conference hotels as well as the catering industry were also “massively affected” as conferences, trade fairs and many events were still not taking place in Germany. Enditem

