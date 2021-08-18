German industries order book continues to grow

Germany’s manufacturing sector is piling up a growing mountain of unfinished orders.

The price-adjusted backlog was 2.8 per cent higher in June this year than the month before, reaching a record level since the statistics were introduced in 2015, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Wednesday.

This is a result of both increased demand, and the strain faced by the supply chains for raw materials and parts caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Open orders from within Germany increased by 4.0 per cent, even more than those from abroad, which rose by 2.2 per cent.

When compared with February 2020 – the last month not affected by the pandemic – the order book grew by 17.0 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Overall, factories would have to produce continuously for seven months to fully work off the order backlog. For capital goods, the period was even higher, at 9.7 months.