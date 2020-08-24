Police in the southern German city of Munich said on Monday they had made several arrests in the wake of celebrations marking Bayern Munich’s Champions League victory.

Police said they had made upwards of 10 arrests as several thousand people celebrated in Munich city centre following Bayern’s 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening.

The arrests were mainly for pyrotechnic offences, police said in a statement, adding that all suspects have since been released.

Celebrations continued until late at the Siegestor or Victory Gate in Munich, where police said the pyrotechnics were ignited.

Officers went into the crowd to secure the objects and tried to make an arrest. The suspect resisted and was helped by another person, who was then also arrested. The pair face charges of attacking law enforcement officers and attempting to free prisoners.

During the celebrations, police said they repeatedly had to remind people to observe social distancing via loudspeaker announcements.

The incidents in Munich occurred as riots broke out among losing fans in Paris, where prosecutors said on Monday that 158 people had been arrested, of whom 151 were held for questioning.

The detainees, 49 of whom were minors, were suspected of offences including criminal damage, theft, and attacking and insulting officials.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin denounced the “savagery of some delinquants last night,” writing on Twitter that 16 police officers had been injured and 12 shops had been attacked.

Paris city authorities meanwhile appealed to fans who had taken part in celebrations to get themselves tested for the coronavirus.

Anne Souyris, assistant mayor for health, told broadcaster FranceInfo that pictures from the evening had “worrying.”

The broadcaster quotes Souyris as saying that the city wanted to organize a homecoming for the PSG players, but “not with hundreds and hundreds of people.”

“This is not a time for gatherings,” Souyris said. “We don’t want to hold a party for the coronavirus.”