Photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington D.C., the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record-low level of near zero, as the COVID-19 fallout continues to ripple through the country. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
German shares lost on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index down 91.87 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 13,116.25 points.

Automotive supplier Continental lost the most among the blue chips, down by 3.95 percent, followed by automotive manufacturer Volkswagen and multinational building materials company HeidelbergCement, which lost 3.83 percent and 3.05 percent respectively.

Material manufacturer Covestro, pharmaceutical company Merck and multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer were the top three winners, rising 5.00 percent, 2.18 percent and 0.88 percent respectively.

Housing association Vonovia was the most traded share of the day with a turnover of 1.01 billion euros (1.20 billion U.S. dollars).

China’s Haier, a leading global household appliances manufacturer listed in Frankfurt in 2018, rose 6.32 percent to close at 0.787 euros per share on Friday.

