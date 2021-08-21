German train drivers’ union calls further strike action

Germany’s rail passengers will have to face a further round of strikes by train drivers from Monday to Wednesday next week.

The German Train Drivers’ Union (GDL) called on its members to walk out for the second time in the current round of collective bargaining.

“They are striking for better wages and the protection of their pensions,” said GDL leader Claus Weselsky in Berlin on Friday. He said the union’s members felt a lot of anger towards the management of rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

Passengers have more time to prepare for the strike than they did for last week’s industrial action, with the strike beginning at 2 am (0000 GMT) on Monday and ending at 2 am on Wednesday. In freight transport, however, the walkout is to begin at 5 pm on Saturday.

Last week, the GDL went on strike for two days affecting long-distance and local transport operated by Deutsche Bahn. The company set up an emergency timetable, but had to cancel most services. In freight transport, the strike lasted several hours longer.

The new strike is likely to affect millions of passengers, including many holiday travellers. School holidays are still in progress in ten of Germany’s federal states.

Among other things, the GDL is demanding wage increases of around 3.2 per cent, in line with the public sector, as well as a pandemic-related bonus of 600 euros (700 dollars) in the current year. Unlike the larger railway and transport union (EVG), it is unwilling to accept a pay freeze this year.

Deutsche Bahn had offered the GDL 3.2 per cent, but the increase would take effect later than demanded by the union. The two sides are also still clearly at odds over the duration of the collective agreement.

The GDL broke off negotiations in June. The members then voted for strike action in a ballot. On Tuesday, members of the GDL and the German Civil Servants’ Federation (dbb) demonstrated together in front of the Deutsche Bahn headquarters in support of their demands.