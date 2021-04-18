About a third of Germans surveyed are unsure whether a vacation trip will be an option this year given lingering coronavirus restrictions, according to results published by consulting company PwC.

According to the results, 31 per cent are unsure whether a trip is an option this year, while 28 per cent have ruled it out entirely. This could have an impact on an industry which often relies on Germans, a nation of people who fuel tourism businesses in multiple countries.

According to the survey, only 15 per cent said they already had a vacation booked. Another 27 per cent said they had not booked yet, but are planning a trip.

But, of those already mentally packing their bags, more than two-thirds said they are prepared to cancel their trips should there be a coronavirus outbreak at their destination or it looked like they would have to quarantine upon their return to Germany.

Furthermore, another third said they would not jet off unless they had been vaccinated beforehand.

A majority said they were planning to stay in Germany this year, with a close second saying they would at least stay in Europe. Many said they were also planning to travel on their own, instead of with tours, which could present an economic plan for tourism operators. There was also a preference for renting flats, rather than staying in hotels.

Similarly, many respondents said they planned to travel by car this year, which could spell problems for already hard-hit airline and train businesses.

The survey involved 1,002 respondents, aged between 18 and 65.