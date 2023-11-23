Germany announce €1.3 billion of military aid to Ukraine

Visiting Germany’s Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius announced on Tuesday a fresh military support package for Ukraine worth 1.3 billion euros (about 1.42 billion U.S. dollars), the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

“This package includes four further IRIS-T SLM systems, 155mm shells, and anti-tank mines,” Pistorius said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

In 2024-2025, Germany will provide a total of 160,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, Pistorius said, also pledging to support Kiev with air defense means.

However, he gave no information about whether Ukraine could receive Taurus long-range cruise missiles from Germany.

Between February 2022 and July 2023, Germany provided more than 17 billion euros (about 18.5 billion dollars) worth of military aid for Ukraine, becoming the second-largest defense support contributor after the United States, according to media reports.

Pistorius arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for his second visit as a defense minister.