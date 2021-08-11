Germany arrests British embassy worker suspected of spying for Russia

An employee of the British embassy in Berlin was arrested for allegedly providing documents to Russian intelligence in exchange for money, German and British law enforcement said on Wednesday.

An investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe was to decide later in the day on whether the Briton should be remanded in custody, German federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The man, who is only being identified as David S under Germany’s strict privacy laws, was arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam, outside of Berlin, on suspicion of having worked for a foreign intelligence agency since November 2020, the German side said.

It was not clear how much money he received in return from the representative of a Russian intelligence service he met with, said the statement, which described the suspect as a local hire at the British embassy in the Germany capital.

The accused’s home and workplace were also searched.

The arrest was the result of joint investigations by German and British authorities. The British gave the suspect’s age as 57.

“The man was arrested in the Berlin area on suspicion of committing offences relating to being engaged in ‘Intelligence Agent activity’ (under German law),” the Metropolitan Police in London said in a statement.

“Primacy for the investigation remains with German authorities. Officers from the Counter Terrorism Command continue to liaise with German counterparts as the investigation continues,” the statement said, according to Britain’s Press Association (PA).