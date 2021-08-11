Germany consumer prices rise at fastest pace in more than 27 years

Germany consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in more than 27 years in July largely due to the low base of comparison, final data published by Destatis revealed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 3.8 per cent on a yearly basis in July, faster than the 2.3 per cent rise seen in June. This was the biggest growth since December 1993, when inflation was 4.3 per cent.

“The sudden base effect occurring in July 2021 had been expected as the tax reduction had been passed on to consumers a year ago, involving price decreases for many products,” said Christoph-Martin Mai, head of the consumer prices section at the Federal Statistical Office.

“The upward effect on prices is augmented by special developments for some products, in particular energy products,” Mai added.

Food prices advanced 4.3 per cent in July and services cost grew 2.2 per cent. The cost of transport increased 9.8 per cent and clothing and footwear prices moved up 5 per cent.

Excluding energy, consumer prices increased 2.9 per cent in July from the last year and inflation, excluding food and energy was 2.7 per cent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.9 per cent, in line with the flash estimate.

EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 3.1 per cent in July from 2.1 per cent in June. The rate matched the preliminary estimate published on July 29.

Harmonized inflation has stayed above 2 per cent since April 2021.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices were up 0.5 per cent, as initially estimated, versus 0.4 per cent in June.