Germany grants Tanzania US$29.5 million to finance protected area ecosystems projects

Germany has granted Tanzania 25 million Euros (about 29.5 million U.S. dollars) to finance the sustainable development of protected area ecosystems projects, a statement by the Ministry of Finance and Planning said on Wednesday.

The statement said the grant agreement was signed in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam between the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Emmanuel Tutuba, and the German Ambassador to Tanzania, Regine Hess.

The statement said the grant donated by the German government through the German Development Bank will finance the development and protection of the Serengeti ecosystem and the development and protection of the Katavi Rukwa and Greater Mahale ecosystems.

It said the grant has come timely after the tourism sector has been highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to international travel restrictions. Enditem