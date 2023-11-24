Germany helps Ghanaian apparel manufacturers to expand, create jobs

The Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM) and the Foreign Trade Association of the German Retail Trade (AVE) have forged a new partnership aimed at fostering sustainable growth and employment in Ghana’s textile sector.

The collaboration is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, signed by Ms Nura Salifu, the Acting President of AGAM, said the partnership focused on three primary objectives.

These are: Strengthening the management of AGAM in a sustainable manner; Providing demand-oriented services for member companies; and Establishing a professional representation of interests.

“Our collaboration with AVE will empower us to better manage our organisation, offer tailored services to our members, and professionally advocate their interests.”

The President of AGAM said the joint endeavor was part of a broader objective to improve the business environment for Ghanaian enterprises in the Apparel, Garment and Textile sector, which in turn would drive economic growth and employment development across Ghana.

It quoted Professor Dr Tobias Wollermann, the President of AVE, as saying: “We see this partnership as an opportunity to bolster sustainable development in the textile sector.

Our joint efforts will enhance competitiveness, and fostering a stronger, more resilient textile sector.”

“The partnership will also encompass capacity-building efforts, training programmes, and networking opportunities that can further enhance the skill sets of these enterprises and promote the sustainability of the AGAM management.”

“This significant collaboration represents an international commitment to bolstering economic development in Ghana, with particular attention to the textile industry.”

Both AGAM and AVE eagerly anticipate the positive impacts this partnership will bring to the nation’s textile sector and broader economic landscape.