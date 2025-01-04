Germany Launches New Online Visa Portal to Streamline Applications

Germany has introduced a new digital visa application portal on January 1, 2025, marking a significant step toward modernizing and simplifying the visa process for those wishing to work, study, or reunite with family in the country.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hailed the launch as a “real administrative revolution,” emphasizing the convenience and efficiency the online system will bring to applicants. The platform, accessible at digital.diplo.de/visa, allows individuals to navigate through 28 distinct visa categories, ensuring that all necessary documents are provided based on the applicant’s specific needs.

By moving away from paper forms and in-person submissions, the new portal is designed to streamline the process and significantly reduce waiting times for visa approvals. The system is available worldwide and can be used at any of Germany’s 167 visa offices globally, making it accessible to international applicants.

Baerbock highlighted the importance of the reform, noting that Germany faces a shortage of over 400,000 skilled workers annually. She stressed the need to attract talent to contribute to the country’s growth and innovation, underscoring that the simplified visa application process will help facilitate this goal.