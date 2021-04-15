(dpa) – With the number of new coronavirus infections per day approaching its highest-ever levels, Germany officials and doctors are calling for rapid action to stem a third wave of the pandemic.

On Thursday morning, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control reported 29,426 new infections over the past 24 hours – some 9,000 more than a week ago.

Germany’s highest ever daily count was 33,777, in December.

Helath Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday that “every day counts” in the fight against the virus. The head of the RKI, Lothar Wielen, said “it is clear, we must act now.”

National legislation termed an “emergency brake” has been approved by the Cabinet, but has hit opposition among lawmakers, and could take another week to pass through parliament.

The situation is more critical in Germany’s intensive care units, where the number of patients with Covid-19 has been on the rise since mid-March.

Divi, an association of intensive care medicine, predicted that a previous record of 6,000 patients will be reached again this month.