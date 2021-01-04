dpa/GNA – German health officials said on Monday that the country had registered 9,847 new coronavirus infections and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country’s infectious disease agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) noted that diminished counting at the tail end of the New Year’s holiday might be distorting the data.

Overall, the country has recorded 1,775,513 cases, with 34,574 deaths and 1,401,200 people who have recovered.

Meanwhile nationwide restrictions designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus appear all but certain to continue. Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet the 16 state premiers on Tuesday to discuss the next steps.

Germany enacted sweeping closures and restrictions across the country in mid-December, tightening a partial lockdown initiated in early November that failed to reverse the country’s rising trend in infections.

The tougher lockdown is to stay in place until at least January 10.