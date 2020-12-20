Germany sees rise in ATMs blown up in 2020, likely to top 400 Criminals have blown up significantly more ATMs in Germany this year than in 2019, with federal police saying the number of incidents will likely top 400 by the end of the year.

“For 2020, we expect more than 400 such cases in Germany,” the vice president of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), Martina Link, told dpa.

Police authorities identified “traveling perpetrators” from Romania and Moldova for some of these hauls, Link said.

For the period up to December 16, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported 390 blasts, citing a survey of state criminal investigation departments. This means the previous record value from 2018 has already been exceeded.

According to the newspaper, the perpetrators took the cash in 160 cases, in 230 cases something went wrong. The front-runner among the German states in 2020 is again

North Rhine Westphalia, according to the report – prior to December 16, 174 vending machines were blown up there.

In 2019, the number of ATM blasts had fallen by 5.4 per cent year-on-year to 349.

According to the BKA, of the 132 suspects identified last year, 68 were from the Netherlands – mainly from the Utrecht region and Amsterdam.

In view of the renewed increase, the BKA has strengthened its analysis of the blasts, which has led to arrests. In addition, the international exchange of information – especially with the Netherlands – had been intensified.

According to the BKA, the increase in the number of cases in Germany could be related to prevention efforts in the Netherlands, which may have triggered a crowding-out effect.