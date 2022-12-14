Germany to fund infrastructure projects in Namibia

German funding is set to assist Namibia with the construction and rehabilitation of water and road infrastructure in the southwestern African nation.

To seal the deal, Namibia’s Minister of Finance Iipumbu Shiimi and country director of the German Development Bank (KfW) Beatrice Lucke alongside other officials signed loan agreements for infrastructure on Tuesday in Namibia’s capital Windhoek.

The envisaged projects co-financed by German Development Cooperation, through the KfW Development Bank, through concessional loans, will help safeguard Namibia’s water supply and foster economic development, a joint statement released Tuesday said.

Namibia regularly experiences prolonged periods of drought. Enditem