Germany to purchase Israeli air defense system

The budget committee of Germany’s lower house of parliament (Bundestag) has approved the purchase of Israel’s Arrow-3 air defense system, the German Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

A total of 4.4 billion euros (4.62 billion U.S. dollars) were approved by the Bundestag’s budget committee for additional procurement and development projects for the Bundeswehr, the country’s armed forces.

The funds will also be used for underwater drones for maritime reconnaissance and encrypted communications equipment.

“We are investing in national and alliance defense capabilities,” said German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, calling the allocation “a clear sign of a change of times.”

With the Arrow-3 system, guided missiles can be engaged by a direct hit while still outside the atmosphere.

The Bundeswehr is aiming for initial operational readiness as early as 2025, with further expansion in subsequent years. (1 euro = 1.05 U.S. dollars)