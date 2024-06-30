Germany Views Moroccan Autonomy Plan as Strong Basis for Sahara Conflict Resolution

The Sahara conflict, a long-standing dispute over the sovereignty of the Western Sahara region, has been a subject of international concern for decades.

German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has affirmed Germany’s stance regarding the Moroccan autonomy plan, describing it as “a good basis and a perfect foundation for the final settlement” of the Moroccan Sahara conflict.

Her remarks came during a press conference in Berlin following the first session of the bilateral strategic dialogue between Morocco and Germany, which she co-chaired with the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

Baerbock emphasized the significance of Morocco’s autonomy initiative and reiterated Germany’s support for the United Nations’ efforts aimed at achieving a political resolution to the Sahara conflict.

The bilateral strategic dialogue, held on Friday, marks a pivotal step in advancing mutual interests and aligning with the joint declaration established during Baerbock’s visit to Morocco in August 2022, a clear sign of the progress made.