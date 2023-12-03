Germany wins U17 FIFA World Cup

Germany clinched the Under-17 FIFA World Cup after outclassing France 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the Indonesian province of Central Java on Saturday.

The game concluded 2-2 after 90 minutes, with German striker Paris Brunner netting a penalty goal and midfielder Noah Darvich contributing the other, while French players Saimon Bouabre and Mathis Amougou each scored.

It was a bitter loss for France as it commanded possession with 14 shots at goal compared to Germany’s 12, and German midfielder Winners Osawe received a red card after committing two fouls.

The tournament took place from November 10 to December 2.