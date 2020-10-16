Germany recorded 7,334 coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour period, the country’s Robert Koch Institute for disease control said Friday.

Thursday’s 6,638 new cases marked a new record as the highest daily figure in Germany since the pandemic began.

The previous infection peak of around 6,300 daily cases was in late March, but it is likely there were significantly more cases at the time as testing capacity has been greatly expanded since then.

There are concerns about the rising number of patients suffering from Covid-19 and receiving intensive care treatment. On Thursday, 655 patients were in intensive care, with 329 on ventilation.

According to the RKI, at least 348,557 people in Germany have been infected with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, while 9,734 have died, 24 more than the previous day.