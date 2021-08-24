Germany’s economic success is an inspiration to Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana is drawing inspiration from Germany’s success to build a progessive and prosperous country.

With Ghana determined to participate fully in the global market place not on the basis of the exports of raw materials, but on the basis of the exports of things the country makes, realtions with the European economic giant, he said, is of “utmost importance”.

“We, in Ghana, are drawing inspiration from the success stories of North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany, because, likewise, we want to build a progressive and prosperous country,” he said on Monday.

The President was delivering a speech in Dusseldorf, in the Federal Republic of Germany, as part at the 75th anniversary celebrations of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s foremost industrial region and most populous state.

He is in that country for a State visit on the invitation of the German Chancelor, Angela Merkel.

Germany is one of Ghana’s most important development partners. The priority areas of development cooperation between the two countries are decentralisation, promoting agriculture and sustainable economic development.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of the German Chancelor, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana had resolved to walk hand-in-hand with North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany “because we desire to walk far, especially as we share attachments to common values of respect for individual liberties and human rights, of respect for the rule of law, and of respect for the principles of democratic accountability.”

Noting Germany’s status as a major exporter of industrial products and technology, and with North Rhine-Westphalia being in the lead,, he said it was important for Ghana to increase trade and investment cooperation with German to boost Ghana’s speedy development and economic transformation.

He said increasing trade and investment co-operation is one sure way Ghana can develop healthy, economic relations with North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany, and with the rest of the world, saying that this would help put Ghanaian products at the high end of the global value chain, and create jobs for the teeming youth of Ghanaian.

“The recent establishment of a Volkswagen assembly plant in Accra is a welcome development, and we are encouraged by the fact that more and more German companies have expressed their willingness to set-up shop in Ghana,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo further held that Ghana and Germany must co-operate in ensuring the promotion of transparent and inclusive policy and decision-making processes at local, national, regional, continental and global levels.

This would include, recognizing as key stakeholders, the State to help provide direction and facilitation; the private sector to drive the creation and management of markets, agriculture, industry and decent jobs; and civil society to help ensure accountability within the body politic.

The President reiterated his commitment to renewing and deepening relations with Germany, with North Rhine-Westphalia at the centre, “to our mutual advantage”.

“We do want to, and we shall work, to take Ghana to where she deserves to be, a prosperous and dynamic member of the world community, which is neither victim nor pawn of the world order,” he stated.

The President used the occasion to sympathise with the people of North Rhine-Westphalia on the recent flooding tragedy that befell them.

Present at the event were the Minister-President for North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, and Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Boitchway.

As part of activities lines up for his visit to that country, President Akufo will also address a ceremony at the North Rhine Westphalia Academy of International Politics in Bonn as the guest of honour.

He will consult with the manufacturer of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on the establishment of a National Vaccine Institution in Ghana and the procurement their vaccines to improve Ghana’s vaccination drive.

The President is also scheduled to participate in the G20 Compact with Africa, an initiative of the German government to promote private investment in Africa countries, including in infrastructure.

He will meet with the German investment community as well, to promote Ghana’s investment opportunities.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on August 28, 2021.