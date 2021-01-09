dpa/GNA – After rioters stormed the US Capitol in Washington, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is offering close cooperation in the fight for democracy.

“We must not give any room to enemies of liberal democracy. That applies just as much for Germany and Europe as it does in the US,” he told dpa.

“We are ready to work closely with the US on a joint Marshall Plan for democracy.”

The Marshall Plan was a US programme that helped European nations rebuild their economies after World War II. Germany particularly benefited from it.

Hundreds of pro-Donald Trump rioters on Wednesday stormed the Capitol, a symbol of US democracy and seat of the legislature. Shots were fired and five people were killed in the violence, including a police officer.

Maas and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel were among those who said Trump was partly to blame for the escalation.

President-elect Joe Biden, who is due to be inaugurated on January 20, called it an unprecedented assault on democracy.

Maas said Biden can rely on Germany’s support, saying there is no democracy in Europe without democracy in the US.

“To grasp the social divisions of our countries at their roots – that is one of the biggest future tasks of Americans and Europeans.”