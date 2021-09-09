Germany’s Merck aims for group sales growth of over 6 percent

German healthcare and technology firm Merck said it expected group sales to grow organically by more than 6 per cent annually on average up to 2025.

Around 80 per cent of the planned sales growth is to come from the “Big 3” businesses: life science, healthcare, and electronics.

Merck is planning to increase its total investments between 2021 and 2025 by more than 50 per cent compared with the period from 2016 to 2020.

More than 70 per cent of this is to be invested in the Big 3.

The company still considers targeted smaller to medium-sized acquisitions to be more likely than major transformational deals.

“We will continue to consistently and purposefully invest in areas that make us strong and thus aim to increase our Group sales to approximately 25 billion euros by 2025,” said chief executive Belen Garijo.

Merck increased its medium-term growth forecast for the Life Science business sector. The company now expects average organic sales growth of 7 per cent to 10 per cent per year.

Previously, the company had expected medium-term average annual organic sales growth of 6 er cent to 9 per cent.

In the Healthcare business sector, the company expects medium-term average annual organic sales growth in the mid single-digit percentage range.

The Electronics business sector is now planned to grow organically by 3 per cent to 6 per cent per year on average between 2021 and 2025. Previously, growth of between 3 per cent and 4 per cent was expected.

Merck also plans to achieve gender parity in leadership positions by 2030.