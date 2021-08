Felix Streng won the third gold for Germany at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Monday, winning the 100 metres class made famous by Oscar Pistorius’ triumph in 2008.

In the sprint for lower leg amputees, Streng won in 10.76 seconds ahead of Costa Rican Sherman Isidro Guity Guity (10.78).

World record holder Johannes Floors was joint third in 10.79 seconds.

The 26-year-old German shared bronze with Britain’s Jonnie Peacock, who took gold in London 2012 and Rio 2016.