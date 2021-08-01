GES and GhLA hold maiden Akim Oda Reading Festival

The Birim Central Municipal Ghana Education Service (GES), and the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) at Akim Oda has held its maiden inter-circuit reading and spelling competition dubbed: “Akim Oda Reading Festival 2021.”

The inter-circuit reading festival followed the inter-schools reading contest during which winning schools were selected from the four GES circuits to compete at that level.

Mr Benjamin Cudjoe, Birim Central Municipal Director of GES advised students to make good use of the many instructional hours at their disposal as well as spend time exploring library resources.

He said doing frequent research at the library would enhance their academic performance and encouraged school children in the area to patronise the Akim Oda library.

The library was given an award and now boast of facilities such as a computer laboratory.

The maiden reading festival 2021 brought together a number of schools from the four circuits comprising Lower and Upper Primary, and Junior High Schools (JHS).

They were Akim Oda Anglican Primary, Aboabo Salvation Army Basic School, Akim Oda Wesley Methodist School, St. Anthony Basic School, ODASCO Experimental Primary School, El – Shadai Primary, and Akim Oda Freeman Methodist School.

The participants were tested on reading, spelling, pronunciation, and current affairs.

During the finale, El-Shadai Primary School emerged as the winner for the Lower primary with 25 points, while ODASCO Experimental Primary School won with 47 points for the Upper Primary, and Akim Oda Wesley Methodist School topping with 45 points for the JHS category.

They were given reading books, certificates, and plaques while the rest of the schools took away certificates of participation.

Mr Evans Korletey- Tene, Eastern Regional Director of GhLA, said the Authority and Newmont Ghana, have a partnership to boost reading among children in Akim Oda.

They also have a project termed Newmont Gold-4-Gold Literacy Programme which involves reading.

He urged all and sundry to patronise the Ghana Library app, a digital library app, that enhances accessibility to library services.

He said after the app had been downloaded on the phone, it does not attract any data charges and could be used for free.

Telecommunication networks MTN and Vodafone were applauded for making the app free from charges for users.

Master Graham Darko, a form three student of Oda Wesley Methodist School, showed appreciation to GES and GhLA, for the competition and advised his fellow students to read everyday to expand their knowledge.