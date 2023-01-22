GES approves Rugby league in Schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has approved the introduction of rugby league in schools across Ghana, and an introductory letter has been sent to all Regional Directors of education to facilitate the process.

Mr. George Asamoah, a Physical Education teacher at Akrofrom D/A Junior High School (JHS) commented.

“Rugby league is a fast-paced and exciting sport that will provide our students with a new and challenging way to stay active and healthy.”

“We are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the physical and mental well-being of our students”. Mr. George Asamoah added.

Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) Technical Director, Marshall Nortey, said: “This approval will have a huge impact on developing a talent pathway by allowing us to now spread the game at the grassroots level, something we are committed to doing in partnership with Super League side Salford Red Devils.

Emmanuel Akuklu, RLFG Assistant General Manager, added: “This will make our work and that of the development officers even more valuable. We look forward to working with the schools and making rugby league one of the best-known sports in Ghana.”

The RLFG organized coaching and officiating courses last year for some interested individuals and will be organizing a lot more this year.

Rugby League in Ghana continues its development and expansion of the sport with the upcoming 2023 activities.

Source RLFG