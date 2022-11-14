GES condemns Chiana students’ misconduct  

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has condemned students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Service said, “Our attention has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media involving some students misconducting themselves and using vulgar and unprintable words toward President Akufo-Addo,” and said investigations were ongoing.

A statement signed by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head, Public Relations Unit, GES, to the Ghana News Agency said the students in the video had been identified as second-year students of Chiana SHS.

The statement said the management of the School had begun investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate utterances and gestures and that the outcome would be made public as soon as it was concluded.

It said the parents of the students had been invited to assist in the investigations.

“Management of GES wishes to extend our sincerest apology to the President and the public on behalf of the students and school,” it said.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, a video of some five female students insulting President Akuffo-Addo emerged online.