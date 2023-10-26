GES confirms no school closures for Ga Manye’s funeral in Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed that schools will operate as usual on Thursday and Friday in the region.

This adjustment comes in response to a revised decision concerning the closure of shops, offices, and schools during the funeral ceremonies of the late Ga Manye Naa Dede Omardru III, which was initially scheduled to take place from Thursday to Saturday.

However, as of the updated decision made on Tuesday, the closure of shops, schools, and offices will now only apply on Saturday.