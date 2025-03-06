GES Declares March 7 Holiday for Students After Independence Day Celebrations

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced Friday, March 7, 2025, as a public holiday exclusively for schoolchildren nationwide, granting them a respite following intensive preparations for Ghana’s 68th Independence Day festivities.

The break, confirmed in a circular to schools Thursday, aims to allow students to recuperate after weeks of rehearsals for parades, cultural displays, and other anniversary events held across the country.

“This pause acknowledges the dedication of our students and educators in making the national celebration a success,” a GES spokesperson stated, emphasizing the directive applies only to basic and secondary schools. Classes will resume Monday, March 10, with academic calendars adjusted to accommodate the break.

While parents welcomed the move, some questioned the timing, noting the holiday falls a day after the March 6 Independence Day itself. “Could this disrupt learning rhythms so close to exams?” asked teacher The GES clarified the decision followed consultations with regional education directors, who reported widespread fatigue among students involved in anniversary activities.

The one-day holiday underscores Ghana’s evolving approach to balancing academic rigor with student well-being, though critics argue ad-hoc closures risk compounding existing classroom disruptions. For now, students relish the unexpected midweek break—a small reward for their patriotic contributions.