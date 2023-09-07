GES Director General advises pupils to desist from immoral acts

Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has advised school children to desist from immoral acts and all forms of social vices to save their future.

He said the pupils must concentrate on their studies, respect and obey school rules, and heed good counsel from their parents, guardians and school authorities, among others, to ensure that they climbed higher the academic ladder.

Dr Nkansah made the call when he interacted with some school children in the Ho Municipality during a working visit to the Volta Region.

The visit was to acquaint himself with the reality on the ground in terms of conditions associated with teaching and learning.

He entreated the children to make good use of their study time since that was the only way they could make it in life, instead of engaging in immortal acts, which were gaining roots among pupils and students in the country.

Dr Nkansah said the GES would continue to collaborate with other key stakeholders in education to strengthen disciplinary measures in schools to help train the children to be more responsible and useful to society.

He urged them to take advantage of various educational interventions the government had put in place to equip them for the future.

He commended the teachers for their commitment to duty and hard work and pledged his administration’s readiness to work to improve their conditions of service.