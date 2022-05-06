GES fails all 256 teachers in promotion exams in single center

Investigations conducted by News Ghana indicate that over 200 teachers who wrote their promotion examinations at the Ada College of Education centre in the Greater Accra Region were failed by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The teachers, numbering 256, who were aspiring to be promoted from their present rank of Assistant Director II to Assistant Director I, had their hopes of getting to the next grade dashed after not a single person out of the lot was successful.

Messages sent to the affected teachers electronically after purchasing a voucher at a cost of GH₵10 sighted by News Ghana read, “Sorry, you were unsuccessful, better luck next time.”

According to the teachers, who mainly teach in Tema metropolis, Ashaiman municipality as well as in Ada and its environs, they cannot fathom why not even a single person who wrote the exams at the Ada College of Education from AD II to AD I could go through.

Some of the teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity observed that it was unusual for all candidates at a particular centre to fail the exams and that something went amiss.

“In fact, it is illogical and ridiculous to tell me that all 256 teachers who wrote the exams failed. Most of us have been in the service for well over two decades and are very much abreast with issues in our profession. And besides, most of us have even gone ahead to pursue further studies after our first degree, “an aggrieved teacher within the Tema Metropolis told News Ghana.

Another teacher in the Ashaiman Municipality said, “GES has always been on a victimization mission against teachers. How can people whom we work for hate us beyond description? I suspect that the entire scripts were not marked or our marks were substituted for others. ”

Some also alleged corrupt practices among officers charged with the responsibility of handling the promotion of teachers, as some took bribes just after the exams were written to pass them.

In a related development, the affected teachers are petitioning the Director General of the Ghana Education Service to institute an investigation into the saga.

The petition, signed by Group Secretary Alfred Ansah and other representatives, said, “We the undersigned persons, on behalf of 256 candidates, write with deep shock and disappointment the outcome of the recent promotion examination results released by the GES on April 27th, 2022.”

The examination results, which were released on the aforementioned date, showed that all the candidates who sat for the promotion examination for the rank of Assistant Director I at Ada College of Education did not pass the examination. We find this development very strange considering the considerable effort and sacrifice that we made in preparing for the examination. ”

The group suspects either the scripts were not marked, results collated wrongly, a problem with the packaging of the scripts, or the use of a different marking scheme for the AD I candidates, and wants an enquiry to be instituted and findings made known.

Please, by this letter, we request the following from your good high office: to investigate this petition and notify us of the outcome; to locate our examination papers and marks, which have been collated and corrected all errors in order to reflect the status of the candidates; and to issue letters to all candidates who were successful in the Assistant Director I promotion examination at Ada College of Education.”

Attempts by News Ghana to get an official response on the matter proved futile as Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head, Public Relations Unit of the GES, failed to respond to a message sent to her.

The Ghana Education Service, in a statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, released the results for the promotion test held for the teaching staff of the service on December 21, 2021, last week.

Out of the 39,918 candidates who were shortlisted for the test, 26,954 candidates, representing 67.5 percent, were successful.

The grades involved were Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II and Principal Superintendent.

For the Deputy Director grade, 3,538 people took the test, and 2,330 of them (65.8 percent) passed, while 10,950 people took the test, and 7,785 (71 percent) passed.

Candidates who sat for the promotion test to Assistant Director II grade were 22,101, out of which 14,541 representing 65.8 percent passed; and for the Principal Superintendent grade, a total of 3,329 candidates were shortlisted for the final test, out of which 69 percent of 2,298 candidates were successful. Enditem