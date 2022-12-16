GES holds 2nd annual Education Review and Retreat in Western Region

The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has held its second Annual Education Review and Retreat for Directors of Education in the Region.

The theme for the three-Day Annual Review and Retreat was “Re-Assessing Education Policies for Effective Service Delivery and National Transmission.”

The purpose of the Review and Retreat programme was to, among others, assess key performance indicators (KPI’s) as heads of institutions to see how they performed previously to ascertain whether they were linked to national transformation.

The Western Regional Director of Education, Madam Felicia Agyeibia Okai indicated that as headteachers they have a responsibility towards the Ghanaian child regarding education since it was their mandate.

According to her, there are a lot of education policies that expected service delivery to transform the nation and emphasized that good quality education produced world class professionals needed to build and develop a nation as well as a region.

She deemed the Review and Retreat as a perfect time for educators and all stakeholders to redirect efforts towards the kind of education that would force them to ensure inclusive Education Committee and equity of teaching and learning opportunities.

Madam Okai pointed out that education directors should be visionary, transformational, and instructional leaders and not mere positional leaders.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, announced that enrollment of students in region had increased from 13,000 last year to 15,000 this year.

He indicated that it was incumbent on them as educational sector to identify the bottlenecks that would go along with the implementation of a policy of transforming the economy through education.

He urged the Education Directors to take part in policy development processes that would help increase awareness about their educational policies, leading discussions, policies initiation, planning and implementation, and evaluation.