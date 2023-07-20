GES interdicts Headmistress over unauthorized student fees

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Dr. Mrs. Shine Agatha Ofori, the headmistress of West Africa Senior High School, due to unauthorized collection of money from students.

The GES released a statement on July 19, signed by the head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, stating that the Regional Disciplinary Committee will investigate the matter and reach a final decision.

During the interdiction period, Dr. Mrs. Shine Agatha Ofori is required to hand over the school’s administration to the Regional Director of Education until the regional disciplinary committee concludes their investigation.