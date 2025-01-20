GES Interdicts Three Tsito SHTS Officials Over Alleged Diversion of Student Meal Supplies

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has suspended Rev. Joy Kafui Akpebu, Headmaster of Tsito Senior High Technical School (SHTS), along with Sylvanus Awunyo, the school’s storekeeper, and Samuel Kwame Ampeh, a driver, in connection with allegations of diverting 100 cartons of tinned tomatoes intended for student meals.

The suspension was implemented in accordance with Section 8, Clauses (i-v) of the GES Code of Conduct, to allow for a thorough investigation without interference.

The diversion was uncovered on January 17, 2025, when Apostle Ekatso, founder of the Apostle Ekatso Ministry, observed suspicious activity involving a Tsito SHTS-branded bus and a taxi. In a viral video, Apostle Ekatso described witnessing the bus offloading cartons of tinned tomatoes into a bush along the Sokode Gborgame-Akrofu road in the Volta Region. Moments later, a taxi, identified as an Opel Astra with registration number GR 5051 U, arrived to collect the goods.

“I stopped my car when I saw what was happening,” the apostle said in the video. “The goods, meant for students, were being offloaded in the bush for the taxi driver to pick up. This kind of sabotage is unacceptable.”

The apostle alerted the police, and officers from the Ho Central Police Station responded to the scene. The taxi driver was arrested, and the goods were impounded.

In a statement, the GES emphasized the importance of the suspension to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the investigation. The service assured the public that appropriate measures would be taken based on the findings of the probe.

