GES Issues Warning Against Illegal BECE Registrations

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a stern warning against the illegal registration of Junior High School (JHS) 1 and JHS 2 students for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for school candidates in 2023.

In a letter addressed to all Regional Directors of Education, Prince C. Agyemang-Duah, the Acting Director of the Schools and Instructions Division for GES, emphasized that the BECE registration is exclusively meant for JHS3 students. It is a violation of both GES and West African Examinations Council (WAEC) rules and regulations to register students from lower grades for the BECE.

The statement stressed that any registration of JHS1 and JHS2 students for the BECE is deemed illegal, and both public and private basic schools are required to adhere to this directive. Additionally, no public school headteacher is permitted to register JHS3 students from other schools, whether public or private, for the BECE.

The letter further warned that there will be an audit of the BECE registered candidates, and any student found to have been registered in contravention of the rules will have their registration nullified by WAEC. Moreover, the headteachers responsible for such illegal registrations will face severe sanctions as a deterrent to others.

The GES also stressed the importance of adhering to the registration timeline set by WAEC to prevent late registration. The letter called upon the Regional Directors of Education to ensure that this information is communicated to Metro/Municipal/District Directors of Education, who, in turn, should inform all heads of basic schools about the directives to ensure a smooth BECE registration exercise.

This announcement comes as the GES aims to uphold the integrity of the BECE registration process and maintain fairness for all students taking part in the examination. The GES intends to prevent any form of malpractice that may compromise the credibility of the examination results.

Students and school administrators are urged to comply with the directive and only register eligible JHS3 students for the BECE, in accordance with the established rules and regulations.

For more information and updates, interested parties are advised to contact their respective Regional Directors of Education or refer to the official communication from the Ghana Education Service.