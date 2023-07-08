GES launches training manual for kindergarten teachers  

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched a National Kindergarten In-Service Education and Training (INSET) package for kindergarten teachers to improve teaching and learning at the lower level of education.

The INSET package seeks to build teachers’ capacity to provide learners with required experiences and knowledge through enhanced engagement, interaction and play to improve their academic learning.

Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General, Ghana Education Service, said the training manual did not only train teachers on how to deliver lessons, but also how to make learning more relevant to learners.

“This well formulated KG INSET Package will support children’s growth, give them information, allow them to develop their full potential, and prepare them to become happy, balanced and successful individuals.”

“When it comes to teachers in particular, it shows them how to achieve their teaching goals, manage classroom behaviour effectively, support learning outcome achievement of children and provide guide on parent and caregiver engagement,” he added.

Dr Nkansah said education was not just about learning, but also the empowering of every individual with access to quality lifelong learning.

He said significant reforms were taking place in teacher education and teacher professional development aimed at strengthening the capacity and professionalism of teachers in schools so that they could be effective in their work.

He said that had become necessary because the way teachers were trained, developed and equipped to demonstrate their competences affected how their learners conceptualised knowledge.

The Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of General Education, said early childhood education was crucial to the development of a child’s interest in education.

He added that children needed to be provided modern teaching and learning environment that was friendly and accommodating to them to enhance their learning outcomes.

The Deputy Minister said the basis for an effective education delivery relied on a strong and effective early childhood education, saying, early childhood education was the foundation of all forms of education.

He added that the manual would be shared with both public and private basic schools to improve child education in every part of the country.